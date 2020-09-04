RVD and Brock Lesnar have been through hellacious battles in the WWE on many occasions. One of their best matches was at the 2002 King Of The Ring Final. Brock Lesnar beat RVD at the event but later RVD got the better of The Beast when Van Dam retained his Intercontinental Championship against Brock Lesnar twice.

RVD on facing Brock Lesnar back in 2002

RVD was a guest on the 411 Wrestling Interview Podcast. On the show, the former Paul Heyman Guy discussed a myriad of topics. He spoke about facing John Cena when the crowd was against The Cenation Leader and many more WWE experiences.

On the show, RVD also spoke about facing Brock Lesnar and what The Beast told him when they met backstage.

“I did. I didn’t know him that well. But Paul [Heyman] was really high on him, so Paul was like the middle man that was standing there when I was talking to Brock earlier in the day. And Paul was talking about, ‘Brock is going to give you his finishing move, the F-5.’ I went, ‘What’s that?’ And Brock looked at me and goes, ‘I’m going to have you up here on my shoulder,’ and then he reaches up, ‘No, I’ll have you like — Like I’m gonna,’ and then he goes, ‘I’ll just get you. Don’t worry about it.’ And I was like, ‘Huh.’ My whole career, I’ve noticed that people expect me to be lighter than I am because I’m always, always close to 235. It goes up or down a little bit, but I’m always around 235. And I’ve had people say, ‘Do a crossbody. I’ll catch ya,’ and then they blow their knee out and then they’re mad at me because I’m heavy. So, I remember thinking, ‘Wow. This guy. OK, let’s see what he can get,’ and he picked me up for that F-5, he made me feel like I weighed five pounds. He’s the strongest guy I’ve been in the ring with. And I do enjoy working with him. I’m a fan of his athleticism. I’m a big fan of his in general, so I love it when he’s got like a UFC fight or whatever.”