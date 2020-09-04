RVD reveals what John Cena told riled-up fans that got them from booing him to cheering him on

RVD and John Cena have had one of the most fierce rivalries in WWE. One of their most memorable matches was when RVD won the MITB Briefcase at WrestleMania 32 and challenged John Cena to match at One Night Stand.

At One Night Stand, RVD beat The Leader of Cenation to win his first World Heavyweight Championship. During their match at the PPV, John Cena was booed by the entire stadium and wasn't welcomed into the world of ECW.

RVD on working with John Cena

RVD was a guest on the 411 Wrestling Interview Podcast. On the show, the former WWE Champion opened up on a myriad of topics. He shared a hilarious story of Brock Lesnar explaining the F5 to him, what would get a wrestler beaten up and kicked out of a locker room, and many more experiences from the wrestling world.

During the conversation, RVD also spoke about working with John Cena. Van Dam shared how John Cena got a crowd that was riled up against him on his side by the end of the match.

"I think he's great. I love working with him. I loved him during that match. He's such a professional. That's not the first time I've seen a crowd be 100 percent against him. I've seen it happen like in Wales, Cardiff, Wales was the first time I saw it, and he got on the microphone, and he said, 'Hey, you know. That's great. That's great. I'm glad you're having a good time reacting. That's what we want.' And he was just like, 'That means you're enjoying the show. I don't care if you boo or cheer as long as you make some noise!' And man, he turned them around, and then they were cheering him. I knew John when he was still working at Gold's Gym at Venice Beach. He would check me in when I would come in to work out. And to see him go where he went, it was cool to see that. But also, he stayed there [WWE] for a long time because he is that good in the ring, in the office, everywhere."