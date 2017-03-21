WWE News: Ryback claims he came up with The Shield's Triple Powerbomb

Ryback regrets ever coming up with that suggestion.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 21 Mar 2017, 18:02 IST

Ryback was on the receiving end of this move more times than anyone else

What’s the story?

The Shield has been the most dominant faction that the WWE has created in recent times. One of the most devastating manoeuvres in The Shield's arsenal was their finisher - the Triple Powerbomb.

In the recent episode of his podcast, “Conversations with The Big Guy”, Ryback has claimed that it was he who came up the manoeuvre for the trio when they were floundering for a finisher.

Ryback has also stated that he regretted that, on account of how many times he had been Triple Powerbombed by the trio after that.

In case you didn’t know...

The Shield debuted on the main roster during Survivor Series in 2012. They interrupted the Triple Threat match featuring CM Punk, Ryback and John Cena to lay waste to Ryback and to allow CM Punk to retain his title.

Ever since then, several prominent stars in WWE fell victim to the trio’s devastating attacks with Ryback being one of the major targets.

The devastation left by The Shield in their wake was accentuated even more by their devastating finish manoeuvre - The Shield Triple Powerbomb. Several of the top Superstars in WWE have been brutalised by their finisher.

While we all know that The Shield was CM Punk's brainchild, it has now come to fore that their finisher was something CM Punk had no hand in.

The heart of the matter

In his recent podcast, Conversations with The Big Guy, Ryback claimed that he was indeed the one who came up with the Triple Powerbomb as the trio’s finisher.

Ryback stated that the trio was looking for a finisher that they all can have a hand in. Here’s what Ryback had to say:

"They needed a move, I remember, to put me down early on. I think it was that first… the pay-per-view before in Indianapolis, the triple threat [match] with me, [John] Cena, and [CM] Punk. And I had been powerbombing a lot of guys up till that point in different variations of powerbombs. And I said to them, 'why don't you do a triple powerbomb?' because they wanted a move they all three could could do."

Ryback then went on to muse that he regretted suggesting that finisher to the trio on account of how many times he had subsequently fallen victim to it. Ryback stated that he was on the receiving end of the move more than any other Superstar on the roster.

He also recalled how the trio would leave him down lying on a demolished announcer’s table many times and how he regretted it more than anything in his career.

What’s next?

All three members of The Shield will be in action at this year’s WrestleMania 33. Roman Reigns will be battling the Undertaker, while Dean Ambrose will be looking to retain his Intercontinental Title against Baron Corbin.

The black sheep of The Shield, Seth Rollins, will have his hands full with The Game at the grandest stage. It will be interesting to see if all three members of The Shield will emerge victorious at the end of the night.

Author’s Take

It will be interesting to see if the WWE or a member of the Shield is going to refute Ryback’s statement.

While The Shield may be one of WWE’s major triumphs in the recent times, it is peculiar to note that WWE is not in good terms with either CM Punk or Ryback who had been instrumental in making The Shield a huge success.

Even though the members of The Shield are on separate paths right now, as a fan, my heart does yearn for them to reunite at least for a single night.

