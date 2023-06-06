Ryback explains why CM Punk had a problem with him in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently disclosed details about the exact moment when his relationship with CM Punk went downhill.

The two men faced each other several times in 2012 and 2013. After leaving WWE in 2014, Punk claimed during his infamous appearance on Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast that Ryback is an unsafe wrestler. He also alleged that his former opponent "took years" off his career.

In an interview on Disco Inferno and Konnan's K100 show, Ryback said Punk's initial problem with him revolved around merchandise numbers:

"We got along great, I thought, prior to that. I can tell you, him and [John] Cena were the two [highest] merch sellers when I came up and I got hot, and I'll never forget he came over to me when the merch guys were showing me the numbers, and Punk became aware of it and he goes, 'Holy s**t.' From that point forward, I felt like everything kinda changed with everything." [0:29 – 0:51]

Several years after CM Punk's podcast remarks, Cabana issued an apology to Ryback for giving his former best friend a platform to heavily criticize him.

"It's unfortunate," Ryback continued. "Colt Cabana actually apologized to me for all of that (…) I worked with top guys my whole time. Even no matter where I was at on the card, live events, I was with top guys from the beginning to end." [0:55 – 1:08]

Ryback's most memorable match with CM Punk took place at Hell in a Cell 2012. The main event ended with Punk retaining the WWE Championship after crooked referee Brad Maddox interfered.

Ryback understands why CM Punk had issues in WWE

In January 2014, CM Punk walked out of WWE due to a series of injuries and creative frustrations. Two years later, Ryback also left the company after rejecting a new contract.

Ryback added that Punk likely had a negative opinion of him simply due to WWE's competitive atmosphere at the time:

"When you're in that environment, it brings out the worst in everybody. You know how money is with everything. I understand it. You're in the top positions, you wanna protect your money. Nobody is gonna go out of their way to make it easier for me, right? So, it's just the way that it is in that environment." [1:31 – 1:51]

After leaving WWE in 2016, Ryback wrestled on the independent scene for two years before taking an in-ring hiatus to rehabilitate a long-term shoulder injury. He is expected to receive medical clearance to wrestle again this summer.

