Ryback heaps praise on 38-year-old WWE star for doing 'what is almost impossible'

Ryback praised a top WWE superstar, who beat the odds to become one most over acts in the company right now. The former Intercontinental Champion even thought that it was an almost impossible task to pull off.

In a recent episode of Ryback TV, The Big Guy discussed Jey Uso's ascent to stardom. "Main Event" Jey is one of the most popular stars in WWE right now even though Ryback is not a fan of him losing title matches.

Nevertheless, Ryback commended Jey for being a successful tag team wrestler and then proving that he can also do it as a singles superstar. He imagined it would have been very hard, but was happy that the 38-year-old star was able to overcome everything.

"He has done what is almost impossible for the majority of people to do that have been in tag teams their whole life. He has gotten massively over as an individual superstar. F*cking hats off to him. One, I know him, I've worked with him like I am so happy for him. Because I know that he got over as a tag team with him and his brother and now he's developed an identity on his own and he is truly a single superstar," Ryback said. [0:43 - 1:11]

Jey Uso's popularity was clear when the Lyon crowd in France for Backlash gave him an incredible ovation. It has carried over to the United States as Jey remains a top act in WWE, especially on RAW.

Jey Uso to face Gunther in WWE's King of the Ring semifinals

Jey Uso made the most of his opportunity after replacing Drew McIntyre in the King of the Ring tournament. Jey defeated Finn Balor in the first round to move into the quarterfinals. He faced off against Ilja Dragunov last week on RAW in a hard-hitting match.

Many fans were expecting Dragunov to get the victory because WWE teased a match between him and Gunther. However, "Main Event" Jey managed to counter the Torpedo Moscow with a Spear followed by an Uso Splash for the win.

Gunther also advanced to the semifinals after manhandling Kofi Kingston in the quarterfinals. The winner of Jey Uso vs. Gunther will advance to the final, which will be held at the King and Queen of the Ring even in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 25.