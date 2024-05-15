Ryback highlights flaw with Triple H's WWE booking

Ryback recently gave his take on a major problem that has affected both Triple H and Vince McMahon's WWE tenures. McMahon oversaw WWE's creative direction for 40 years before being replaced by his son-in-law Triple H in 2022.

Since then, the company has set several revenue records and many fans believe the weekly product has significantly improved. However, speaking on his Ryback TV show, The Big Guy addressed the persistent issue of wrestlers being booked in the wrong roles.

"That's the worst thing, and Hunter's [Triple H] got in on this. The worst thing that WWE and wrestling ever did was miscasting characters into roles that they shouldn't be in. They can still be in wrestling, but certain people shouldn't be in the roles that they've been in, and I will hold onto that until the day I die," Ryback said. [1:12:44 – 1:13:00]

Ryback performed as both a babyface and a heel during his 12-year association with WWE between 2004 and 2016. The former Intercontinental Champion is arguably best remembered for his spell with the Nexus faction and his main-event run in 2012 and 2013.

Ryback pinpoints one thing that must change in Triple H's WWE

In the 1980s and early 1990s, WWE was often referred to as "the land of the giants." While the likes of Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, and The Ultimate Warrior competed in main events, smaller competitors wrestled in mid-card storylines.

Ryback thinks modern-day wrestling has gone in the other direction, with lighter wrestlers receiving opportunities simply because of their athletic move sets:

"You have to look the part, and that was always the idea, at least in WWE, why they wanted to book people based off looking the part with it, and you've gotta learn to do the part as well, but you don't just push somebody that's 130 pounds because you think that they're better at doing the fake moves when they have nothing else going for them. It's stupid. I've never agreed with that. It's physical acting!" [1:12:13 – 1:12:39]

Ryback also recalled how he felt about his conversations with Vince McMahon during their time in WWE.

