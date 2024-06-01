Ryback pinpoints moment CM Punk allegedly lied about him

CM Punk and Ryback feuded on WWE television in 2012 and 2013. In a recent livestream, the latter gave his take on a story The Best in the World once told about his alleged lack of safety as a wrestler.

Punk suffered a nasty landing after Ryback slammed him through a table on the September 23, 2013, episode of RAW. In 2014, he said on Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast that his rival threw him "on the concrete f***ing ground."

However, speaking on his Ryback TV show, Ryback accused Punk of lying and pointed out there was padding under the table.

"Even if you look at the Punk stuff, that was the one thing with the table, but he had to lie and say I dumped him on concrete. It was on padding with that and nobody talked to me. I never got anything. Nothing happened with that. When he talked about all the backstage stuff that never happened, that all would have came out at the time. There would have been reports on Ryback being dangerous in this and that incident," claimed Ryback. [0:46 – 1:09]

Punk also said during the conversation with Cabana that working with Ryback "took 20 years" off his life.

Ryback explains why CM Punk is wrong

After CM Punk's comments, many fans viewed Ryback as someone who could be dangerous to work with in the ring.

Ryback clarified that nobody in WWE management ever spoke to him about his wrestling style, even after the controversial table spot with Punk.

"There was nothing. I was safe in the ring. I never got talked to once. Nobody ever pulled me aside. Not an agent, not another wrestler. There was nothing with that, and I worked with main event talents from the time I got in the main event all the way till I left, till I walked out," said Ryback. [0:25 – 0:44]

In the same video, Ryback addressed whether he thinks Nia Jax is a reckless in-ring competitor.

