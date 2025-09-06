Ryback sends a three-word message to AJ Lee and CM Punk after WWE SmackDown

By Soumik Datta
Published Sep 06, 2025 11:55 GMT
Ryback, AJ Lee &amp; CM Punk (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Ryback, AJ Lee & CM Punk (Image Credit: WWE.com)

Ryback sent a three-word message to AJ Lee and CM Punk after Lee returned to WWE after a decade. Lee confronted Becky Lynch after the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion once again put her hands on Punk.

Lee retired from professional wrestling almost a decade ago after she found herself in the middle of Punk's controversial exit from the company in January 2014. She is a former three-time WWE Divas Champion.

On Instagram, Ryback reacted to Lee sharing a wholesome moment with her husband after returning to WWE. Ryback and Punk are no strangers to one another, having shared the ring on multiple occasions in WWE.

"Feed Me More!" Ryback wrote.
Check out Ryback's comment on Instagram:

Vince Russo discussed AJ Lee's return to WWE

Vince Russo spoke about AJ Lee's return to WWE, stating that he was annoyed by Becky Lynch's reaction.

Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge BroDown, Russo stated the following about the former Divas Champion's return:

"That look on her [face]. Who is telling her to play it that way, man? I mean, come on, bro, listen, look at the size of AJ Lee. The proper response is you smile, and now if you're the man, if you're a real competitor, you're going to [be like], you know, okay, yeah, great. You know what I'm saying? You're going to smile. Unless it is a monster coming down the ramp."
The feud between Lee and Lynch picked up from CM Punk's rivalry with Seth Rollins. At Clash in Paris, Lynch helped her husband retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match, including LA Knight and Jey Uso.

A low blow from Lynch to Punk allowed Rollins to pin the self-proclaimed Best in the World. Punk had previously won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025, but Rollins cashed in his MITB contract to immediately dethrone the former champion.

