WWE News: Ryback tells a story about a terribly drunk John Cena

Apparently, John Cena loves his alcohol.

by Mike Diaz News 06 Mar 2017, 21:46 IST

According to Ryback, John Cena had a little too much to drink during a bowling game

What’s the story?

Ryback may no longer be with the WWE, and although the two sides didn’t end on the best of terms, that doesn’t mean that he didn’t have some good times with the company. Ryback has recently revealed an incident on his podcast where John Cena had a little too much to drink, which resulted in him acting erratically.

In case you didn’t know...

During a recent episode of his podcast, Conversation With The Big Guy, Ryback told a story in which he, John Cena, Santino Marella and R-Truth participated in a game of bowling, however, ‘The Leader Of The Cenation ’ may have had a little too much to drink.

The heart of the matter:

As per Ryback’s story, after each round of bowling, the guys would play a drinking game, in which the losers of the frame (or rounds) would have to take a shot of alcohol along with the drinks they were already having.

Needless to say, when it was all said and done everyone was pretty messed up. Here’s what Ryback had to say about Cena’s state and antics afterwards:

"I forget who saw him. I want to say it was like Ted DiBiase [who] saw him later that night because Cena has been known to put down a tremendous amount of alcohol and he was a mess. He was like stripping at the bowling alley and he was doing some really dumb s--t. And I was f--ked up and I was like, 'oh man, this guy's out of control.'" Ryback added: "[DiBiase] goes, 'I've never seen him drunker.' I felt so proud of myself that I wasn't that bad in comparison because you always hear, like, how much he can f--king drink."

What’s next?

The story Ryback revealed shouldn’t come with too much backlash, as WWE stars have known to be some of the biggest partiers outside of the ring.

WWE typically doesn’t frown upon drinking as they frequently show it on shows such as Total Divas, however, when it starts to affect in-ring performance or spills into a bad public image for the company due to drinking-related offences and incidents by wrestlers, that is when it becomes a problem.

Sportskeeda’s take:

As WWE fans, we often tend to forget that the Superstars have lives outside of the ring as well.

If Cena likes to have a few drinks outside of work, and it doesn’t affect his in-ring performance, then nobody should have a problem with it. The story that Ryback told, however, was certainly hilarious.

