Ryback wants to face WWE Hall of Famer in first-time-ever match

Ryback would like to face WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg in a never-before-seen match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The one-time Intercontinental Champion often received comparisons to the WCW icon during his push as a main-eventer in 2012 and 2013. He decided to leave WWE when his contract expired in August 2016, two months before Goldberg returned after a 12-year absence.

Speaking on Ryback TV, The Big Guy said a first-time-ever match against the two-time Universal Champion still interests him:

“Match-ups interest me, with an angle, and this is just me speaking honestly," said Ryback. "A match-up, me versus Goldberg, whether it’s his retirement match or not, at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas. A match interests me with a story. There’s a story there, right? I think that would be a big-time match-up.” [29:11-29:34]

The powerhouse launched the Feed Me More supplement company following his departure from WWE. Having not wrestled since 2018, he plans to return to in-ring action when he has fully recovered from a long-term shoulder injury.

Why Ryback will never wrestle full-time for WWE again

The former Nexus member performed on WWE’s main roster between 2010 and 2016, during which time he was utilized in various on-screen roles.

When he returns to wrestling, the 40-year-old intends to be selective with his matches and not sit around waiting for opportunities:

“I don’t have any interest in, ‘Hey guys, let’s just sign a contract and go sit in the stands for three years and we’ll figure out if it happens,'" he continued. "I’ve been through that process. I’ll never go through that process ever again with all that. I’m a physical actor and I’m interested in roles, and that is my mindset on it.” [29:35-29:55]

While the ex-Tough Enough contestant has plans to return to the ring, Goldberg’s future is currently uncertain. The 55-year-old competed in the final match of his WWE contract against Roman Reigns in February, but recently said he is not ready to retire.

Please credit Ryback TV and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Who should win if the match happens? Goldberg Ryback 19 votes so far