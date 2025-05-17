Sabu tribute on WWE RAW featured multiple wrong facts; veteran finally sets the record straight

WWE paid homage to Sabu on the latest episode of RAW following his tragic passing. However, the legend's close friend, Rob Van Dam, revealed that the company presented several wrong facts in the remembrance video and has since corrected the information.

Ad

Speaking on his 1 Of A Kind podcast, RVD thanked the sports entertainment juggernaut for acknowledging the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion during the opening of the Monday night show.

Nevertheless, the 54-year-old pointed out multiple inaccuracies in the tribute video.

"I wanted to say thank you, WWE, for opening up Monday Night RAW with the image and mention of Sabu. That was great. What I got to tell ya is that everyone is getting all the facts wrong, and it's just repeated out there, and everyone has picked it up," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Ad

Trending

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Van Dam clarified that Sabu's first name was Terry, not Terrence, and that he was born in Michigan, not New York. The former Intercontinental Champion also addressed the incorrect reports about The Human Highlight Reel's age, confirming he lived to be 61, with a birth date of December 12, 1963.

"First off, his name wasn't Terrence...Sabu's name is Terry. He wasn't born in New York. He was born in Michigan...And this is the one that everybody prints. Everybody knows that Sabu died at the age of 60, right? No, he made it to 61...Sabu's birthday was December 12, 1963." he added. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Ad

You can watch the full episode below:

Ad

Former WWE star sends heartfelt message after Sabu's passing

For those unaware, Terry Brunk's last in-ring match actually came during WrestleMania 41 weekend. He secured a massive victory over Joey Janela in a No Rope Barbed Wire match at a GCW pay-per-view on April 18, 2025.

The former ECW World Heavyweight Champion tragically passed away on May 11, 2025. Former WWE Superstar Maven shared a video of his last-ever meeting with Sabu and left an emotional message on Instagram.

Ad

"I had just caught up with Sabu during WrestleMania week with the @majorwfpod guys. I sadly didn’t know it would be our last. Rest easy, brother," Maven wrote.

Check out the 48-year-old veteran's IG post below:

Only time will tell if the Stamford-based promotion inducts Sabu into WWE Hall of Fame in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More