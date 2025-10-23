Saliva pays emotional tribute to WWE legend Batista

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Batista recently received an emotional tribute from American rock band Saliva. The legend was present in the crowd during the band's show on October 17.After making a huge name in the pro wrestling world, Batista has shifted his career to Hollywood. The star has been a part of some incredible movies in the last decade and was recently named as the best wrestler turned actor above his former wrestling peers, The Rock and John Cena. Although The Animal hasn't stepped inside the ring since 2019, many people still want the legend to return to WWE TV for a final run.A fan recently uploaded a video on Instagram, featuring American rock band Saliva's performance at the Iron Horse in Ormond Beach, Florida, on October 17, 2025. In the clip, Saliva's lead singer mentioned that Batista was in the house before paying tribute to the legend by singing his WWE theme song, I Walk Alone. It sure would have been an emotional night for wrestling fans present at the concert.Check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE analyst wants Batista to return for John Cena's final matchDuring a recent edition of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg said that he wanted to see Batista return to face John Cena in the latter's final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, 2025.Rosenberg highlighted that although The Animal stated that he was 'retired' from in-ring competition, he still wanted to see the legend return for one final chapter with Cena.&quot;We’ve talked about all the people who make sense, and a name that just hasn't gotten mentioned very much, it's super unlikely, and I’m probably reaching here, but when you think about what they represented a certain time, the last Saturday Night's Main Event happens to be in DC, if you hear this (plays Batista’s theme). … I think he meant (he’s retired), and I respect that. I personally as a fan, and who cares what we think, it’s about what he wants in his life. But I’m selfish, and I’m a fan. I’m not satisfied with the editing. I would love to see Batista one more time. I think there’s more. I just think there’s one more story to be told,&quot; Rosenberg said.It remains to be seen if Batista will return to the Stamford-based promotion ahead of John Cena's retirement.