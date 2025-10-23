  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Saliva pays emotional tribute to WWE legend Batista

Saliva pays emotional tribute to WWE legend Batista

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 23, 2025 11:09 GMT
Batista is a former WWE Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]
Batista is a former WWE Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Batista recently received an emotional tribute from American rock band Saliva. The legend was present in the crowd during the band's show on October 17.

Ad

After making a huge name in the pro wrestling world, Batista has shifted his career to Hollywood. The star has been a part of some incredible movies in the last decade and was recently named as the best wrestler turned actor above his former wrestling peers, The Rock and John Cena. Although The Animal hasn't stepped inside the ring since 2019, many people still want the legend to return to WWE TV for a final run.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A fan recently uploaded a video on Instagram, featuring American rock band Saliva's performance at the Iron Horse in Ormond Beach, Florida, on October 17, 2025. In the clip, Saliva's lead singer mentioned that Batista was in the house before paying tribute to the legend by singing his WWE theme song, I Walk Alone. It sure would have been an emotional night for wrestling fans present at the concert.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

WWE analyst wants Batista to return for John Cena's final match

During a recent edition of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg said that he wanted to see Batista return to face John Cena in the latter's final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, 2025.

Rosenberg highlighted that although The Animal stated that he was 'retired' from in-ring competition, he still wanted to see the legend return for one final chapter with Cena.

Ad
"We’ve talked about all the people who make sense, and a name that just hasn't gotten mentioned very much, it's super unlikely, and I’m probably reaching here, but when you think about what they represented a certain time, the last Saturday Night's Main Event happens to be in DC, if you hear this (plays Batista’s theme). … I think he meant (he’s retired), and I respect that. I personally as a fan, and who cares what we think, it’s about what he wants in his life. But I’m selfish, and I’m a fan. I’m not satisfied with the editing. I would love to see Batista one more time. I think there’s more. I just think there’s one more story to be told," Rosenberg said.

It remains to be seen if Batista will return to the Stamford-based promotion ahead of John Cena's retirement.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications