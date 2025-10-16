"One more story to be told" - John Cena's final WWE opponent has to be "retired" legend, says analyst

A WWE analyst has revealed his shocking choice for John Cena's final opponent this December. Cena is set to wrestle his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event at the Capital One Center in Washington, D.C.

There have been plenty of rumors on who will The GOAT's final opponent will be, from Chris Jericho to Edge to Gunther to The Rock. However, Peter Rosenberg has a different suggestion in the form of WWE legend Batista.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Rosenberg was asked about his choice for John Cena's last match. With the event at Washington, D.C., he'd like to see Batisa, who grew up in the DMV area, return for one more match against his rival.

"We’ve talked about all the people who make sense, and a name that just hasn't gotten mentioned very much, it's super unlikely, and I’m probably reaching here, but when you think about what they represented a certain time, the last Saturday Night's Main Event happens to be in DC, if you hear this (plays Batista’s theme). … I think he meant (he’s retired), and I respect that. I personally as a fan, and who cares what we think, it’s about what he wants in his life. But I’m selfish, and I’m a fan. I’m not satisfied with the editing. I would love to see Batista one more time. I think there’s more. I just think there’s one more story to be told," Rosenberg said. [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]

John Cena and Batista became the faces of WWE at the same time in 2005. They were the flag bearers, though Cena sat atop the mountain for a longer time. Batista's peak was marred by injuries, and he eventually left in 2010.

Update on plans for John Cena's final opponent

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the current plan is for Gunther to face John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event. WWE is reportedly going to hold a tournament to find out Cena's final opponent.

"Two sources have confirmed that the latest plan is for a tournament to be announced, possibly on the air by Paul Levesque, with top wrestlers vying to be Cena’s last opponent. But multiple have confirmed however it reaches the conclusion that Gunther was the person chosen for the match," Meltzer said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Cena has four appearances left in his farewell tour, which includes two episodes of RAW in Boston and New York, Survivor Series: WarGames in San Diego and SNME in Washington, D.C.

