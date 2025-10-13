John Cena might end up facing Edge in his final match after all!

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 13, 2025 09:54 GMT
Edge John Cena
Edge could be John Cena's last opponent (Source-AEW on X and WWE.com)

The 17-time WWE World Champion, John Cena, could end up facing the Rated "R" Superstar, Adam Copeland (formerly known as Edge), following a recent development. Fans have been clamoring for the match for quite some time now.

Throughout his retirement tour in 2025, John Cena had the opportunity to wrestle some of his greatest rivals, Randy Orton, CM Punk, and AJ Styles one last time. However, Cena has yet to wrestle one of his greatest rivals, Edge, who is currently signed with AEW.

The Rated "R" Superstar and Cena recently gave tribute to each other recently as well. Meanwhile, Adam Copeland wrestling Cena in his last match seems to be a possibility.

John Cena is allegedly in contact with AEW

While Adam Copeland is currently under contract with AEW, it seemed less likely that he could be Cena's last opponent in WWE. Nonetheless, speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo revealed that he heard rumors of Cena being unhappy with his retirement run, and he has been in contact with Tony Khan's promotion:

"I'm hearing rumors that John Cena is very unhappy. He does not like the way this retirement thing has gone down. It is not to his liking. He is not satisfied with it; he is very disappointed. I heard there has actually been contact between a Cena camp and an AEW camp," Russo said.
If the rumors are to be believed, AEW might allow the erstwhile Edge to make a one-off WWE appearance and wrestle Cena one last time before he retires.

John Cena and Edge paid homage to each other recently

During his match against Sami Zayn on SmackDown recently, John Cena paid homage to Adam Copeland by doing his spear taunt and hitting a spear on Sami as well. On the other hand, Copeland paid tribute to Cena by doing his "You can't see me" taunt at AEW All Out 2025.

Both the legends offering respect for each other led to fans believing they are bound to wrestle each other one last time. The homages could be a sign that the match could happen.

John Cena's retirement tour would be incomplete without Edge

While John Cena wrestled his rivals, such as Randy Orton and CM Punk, earlier this year, many believe that the erstwhile Edge is the greatest rival of Cena. The rivalry began back in 2006, and the two became each other's arch-nemesis due to their memorable matches and moments.

Therefore, without wrestling arguably his greatest rival, the Rated "R" Superstar one last time, Cena's retirement tour would feel incomplete for the fans who still remember the iconic rivalry.

Well, John Cena's final match is set to take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. It will be interesting to see if Cena's last opponent actually ends up being Adam Copeland, considering the ongoing rumors.

Gaurav Singh

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
