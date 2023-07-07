Samantha Irvin won't be happy with Rhea Ripley's profane message to Ricochet

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley didn't mince her words while addressing Ricochet in her latest tweet.

The Nightmare recently flirted with Ricochet's real-life partner Samantha Irvin and took the wrestling world by storm. Irvin said that she liked it when asked about Ripley blowing her a kiss. The former Intercontinental Champion also chimed in and seemed pleased with the clip.

Ricochet recently shared a tweet stating that he stands by his statement that "Dom really su*ks." This didn't sit well with Rhea Ripley, who called Ricochet a "little bi*ch."

Rhea Ripley is incredibly defensive of Dominik Mysterio

It's unfathomable that The Eradicator was beating the tar out of Dominik on a regular basis just a year ago. Ripley attacked Dominik on so many instances that WWE had enough material to create an entire playlist based on the beatdowns.

Things suddenly took a turn when Dom turned on Edge and Rey Mysterio at Clash at the Castle 2022. He went on to join Ripley in The Judgment Day, and the two quickly became the best of friends.

Fast forward to today, and the two young guns are romantically involved on WWE TV. Mami always makes it a point to hit back at anyone who tries to intimidate or attack Mysterio.

Ripley recently talked with Michael Fairman and had the following to say about her bond with Dominik:

"Once I found out that Dom was on the same page as me, it just clicked. [It worked so well, right?] Yeah, I never thought that it would work, and I don't think Dom thought it would work either, especially because we barely really talked beforehand. It was just like a 'hi' 'bye.' Yeah, I mean we just said 'hello' and 'how are you?' And that's about it. But like being a part of the women's division, I'm so far away from the men's division. But now, I'm a part of The Judgment Day, so I'm more in it with them. So, I get to make all these new friends," she said.

Judging by Ripley's profane response to Ricochet, she certainly wasn't thrilled with him berating Dominik on a public platform. It remains to be seen what Samantha Irvin thinks of Ripley calling Ricochet a "little bi*ch."

What do you think of Rhea Ripley's clap back at Ricochet? Sound off in the comment section below.

