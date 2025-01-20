Samantha Irvin left stunned by heat between veteran WWE Superstars

WWE Superstars battle rivals and challengers every week on TV, but at times these issues bleed over into social media or real life. Samantha Irvin is no longer on the WWE roster but she still interacts with fans, former colleagues, and general wrestling content. The Massachusetts native was left stunned by ongoing issues between two veterans.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have been on a villainous tear through RAW since turning their backs on Big E from The New Day last month. The one-time NXT Tag Team Champions have not stopped provoking and arguing with countless wrestlers and fans in recent weeks, including Rey Mysterio. The New Day is now looking at dethroning The War Raiders of the World Tag Team Championship, and Woods fueled the heat by trading shots with Ivar today after the Viking Superstar joked about Kofi vs. Brock Lesnar from 2019.

WarBeard responded to Woods by declaring he can still wreck The New Day two-on-one, despite his neck health and the fact that he's medically morbidly obese. Fans weren't the only ones riled up by this brutal reply as Samantha Irvin felt the need to publicly react. The 35-year-old seemed to be left speechless or stunned as she simply responded with a jaw-drop Family Guy photo and no caption.

Irvin was signed to World Wrestling Entertainment from April 2021 - October 21, 2024. The ring announcer is still rumored to be joining fiancé Ricochet at AEW in the near future.

The New Day returning to WWE RAW

The New Day are set to make their WWE RAW Netflix in-ring debut on tonight's live episode from Dallas, TX, against opponents to be named. Below is the updated lineup for tonight:

Jey Uso to address upcoming match with Gunther

JBL will make a special appearance

Lyra Valkyria returns to RAW as inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion

Sami Zayn will share some things on his mind

The New Day will return to action against opponents TBA

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

World Wrestling Entertainment is also teasing Penta for tonight's RAW. The former AEW star debuted last week to immense fanfare, defeating Chad Gable in singles action.

