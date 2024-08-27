Samantha Irvin reacts after CM Punk suddenly takes a photo of her from under the ring when she's not ready

Samantha Irvin has now reacted after CM Punk posted a picture of her, which he took while under the ring. Naturally, the 35-year-old had not been ready for the photo.

CM Punk was present on the latest episode of WWE RAW and he made his presence known by attacking Drew McIntyre. However, the 45-year-old star had planned this attack and was under the ring the whole time. Later, he even posted a video of himself from under the ring and revealed where he had been. He was there when McIntyre was still trash-talking him.

The Second City Saint ended up punished on the night as General Manager Adam Pearce announced that he had been fined for his actions. Punk went too far when he took the strap and started to beat the security and others who stopped him from getting to McIntyre. He will face The Scottish Warrior in a Strap Match at the 2024 Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event.

However, before that could happen, Punk also took a picture of Samantha Irvin when she was not ready for it. The former WWE Champion posted it on his Instagram stories and Irvin has now reacted to it as well. She was clearly not ready for it and found herself surprised.

She laughed and found it very amusing, saying, "wowww." The picture and the reaction can be seen below.

CM Punk and Samantha Irvin's Instagram stories. [Image credits: Punk & Irvin's official Instagram handles]

While CM Punk had fun from under the ring, it remains to be seen what happens when he meets McIntyre in Berlin, Germany.

