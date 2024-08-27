[VIDEO] CM Punk posts epic footage of himself under the ring while Drew McIntyre was trash-talking him on RAW

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have redefined what it means to be a "hater" in WWE. With the two constantly one-upping each other on every instance, The Best in the World posted some incredible footage on Instagram of himself hiding under the ring during McIntyre's promo on RAW.

This week on RAW, Drew McIntyre came out to cut a promo on CM Punk ahead of their clash at Bash in Berlin. He didn't hold back and spoke an endless stream of trash against The Second City Saint, and it was only a matter of time before Punk retaliated.

What many didn't know was that CM Punk was actually live on Instagram during the entire segment. He later posted footage on Instagram of himself sitting in the dark under the ring while McIntyre was talking trash about him.

The rivalry is set to have its second major chapter as the two clash in Berlin in a Strap Match this Saturday. It's going to be intense, and we have a feeling that it won't mark the end of their hatred.

Not only this, but they've found creative ways to draw anticipation to their feud this year despite the World Heavyweight Championship not being at stake. If anything, the world title has been used as a prop to extend their feud. Saturday is going to be an all-out war.

