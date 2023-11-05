Solo Sikoa stunned the wrestling world at WWE Crown Jewel as he absolutely destroyed John Cena in what was the former's first singles premium live event. The Enforcer also received plaudits from Samantha Irvin after a dominant win.

Solo Sikoa has been booked as a dominant enforcer ever since making his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle. The Bloodline star has lost just a handful of matches in the last year and a half and has victories over former world champions such as Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and AJ Styles.

Solo added another feather to his hat as he defeated John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel. The Enforcer also made a statement as he brutally laid out the 16-time world champion with multiple Samoan Spikes before covering for the pin. The win has established the Bloodline member as one of the most fearsome men on the WWE roster and Samantha Irvin also seems to share the same views.

The ring announcer took to social media to comment on the shocking turn of events and had huge praise for Solo Sikoa.

It's hard to predict what's next for John Cena after another singles loss on TV programming. The 16-time world champion has not won a one-on-one match on TV since his win over Triple H in 2018.

