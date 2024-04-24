Samantha Irvin sends a message to Cameron Grimes after his WWE release

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin has sent a heartwarming message for the recently released Cameron Grimes.

The 30-year-old star began his Stamford-based journey five years ago and bagged the NXT North American Title and Million Dollar Championship in his arsenal.

The Carolina Caveman could not get his big push in WWE and was let go on April 23, 2024. He shared an immensely emotional video, stating all he wanted to do in his life was to work with World Wrestling Entertainment. The 30-year-old star has promised to do whatever it takes to rise and reach its full potential.

WWE announcer Samantha Irvin responded to Grimes' video on X/Twitter with a four-word message. She wrote:

"I am your fan🙏🏽."

Matt Hardy reacts to Cameron Grimes' WWE release

Legendary wrestler Matt Hardy has extended his support to the 30-year-old star after the latter was let go from the Stamford-based promotion.

The 49-year-old legend has known Cameron Grimes' since he was a little kid. Responding to the former NXT North American Champion's emotional video, Matt Hardy shared that he was proud of the 30-year-old star, and noted that great things were coming Grimes' way in the future.

"Trevor, I love your passion and your raw emotion. I’ve been in your life and known you since you were literally born. I am IMMENSELY proud of you. So is your father. The first release from your dream hits hard, but it ushers in a period of personal growth & mandatory change. It’s also a great time to show the world exactly who you are. You’re one of the most gifted pro wrestlers I’ve ever seen. It’s in your blood and in your soul. I see nothing but great things coming to you in your future," he wrote.

Fans await The Carolina Caveman to work his magic in other wrestling promotions after his exit from the Stamford-based promotion.