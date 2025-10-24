Samantha Irvin could take WWE to court and possibly win a case, says former champion, for one major reason

WWE found itself in a peculiar situation with Andrade's exit and appearance in All Elite Wrestling. Meanwhile, Harvard graduate David Otunga stated that Samantha Irvin could easily take the company to court and win a case for one major reason.

There has been considerable uncertainty surrounding Andrade's status as a wrestler following his release. The former United States Champion appeared in All Elite Wrestling only to disappear from the product. Later, it came to light that the 35-year-old star is under a one-year non-compete, which didn't sit well with many in the industry.

A while back, Samantha Irvin, a former WWE ring announcer, tweeted on X that she's completed one year out of her two-year non-compete, which raised more questions. Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman mentioned Irvin's case to David Otunga to get some clarity on the matter.

The 45-year-old lawyer stated that if the Stamford-based promotion isn't paying Samantha Irvin, she could easily take this to court. Moreover, he explained that the company needs to explain to the court why Irvin was given a two-year non-compete. If the company doesn't present a strong case and hasn't been paying Irvin during the non-compete, she could easily win her case.

"Yeah, there's got to be something like that in her contract where she's technically still part of the company or something but just not working because otherwise there wouldn't be a way where they could hold her like that. And I wonder if she's being paid? That's really what this comes down to because there needs to be compensation... So, Samantha Irvin, I would presume she's getting paid. If she's not, she needs to run to the courthouse. I know a good lawyer," Otunga said.

Why did Samantha Irvin leave WWE?

In October 2024, Samantha Irvin wrapped up her duties in the Stamford-based promotion as a ring announcer and departed from the company. It took a while for Irvin to address the departure, as a certain section was confused, and others believed it was due to Ricochet's exit from WWE.

In an interview with USA Today, the 36-year-old star revealed that touring constantly became hard for her, and she wanted to dedicate her time to music more than anything, which is why she decided to leave WWE following a lengthy stint with the company.

