"Same s**t show" - Major flaw in Triple H's booking ahead of AJ Lee's rumored return, according to ex-WWE star

AJ Lee's reported return to WWE is around the horizon, and her potential return would take place under Triple H's creative leadership. Meanwhile, Vince Russo pointed out a major flaw in the current regime's booking of the weekly product.

Ad

The former Divas Champion retired from professional wrestling in 2015 and didn't compete for any promotion following the announcement. However, fans have clamored for her return to the ring for a while, and Becky Lynch's attack on CM Punk at Clash in Paris and on the following night on RAW gave Lee a reason to return to WWE after nearly a decade.

Speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand podcast, Vince Russo said there's a major problem with Triple H's booking and that The Game's creative regime only focuses on plotting the pop for a superstar rather than their characters or storylines on a long-term basis.

Ad

Trending

"Same s**t show week after week after week. No stories, no character development, just matches... All they do is plotting out the pops. Plotting out the pops. We use The Rock pop, and then we use the Brock [Lesnar] pop. Now, the AJ Lee pop. When is Liv Morgan coming back? We got the Liv Morgan pop... Here's the thing: they do these pops, Bin [Hamin] and Stevie [Richards], and don't even bother doing anything with them," Russo said.

Ad

Ad

WWE Shop accidentally confirms AJ Lee's return

AJ Lee's return has been rumored for a while, and things started to materialize following Clash in Paris 2025. During the event in France, Becky Lynch assisted her husband, Seth Rollins, to retain the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk.

On the WWE RAW after the event, Becky Lynch interrupted CM Punk and slapped him constantly inside the ring in front of thousands in France. While The Second City Saint didn't raise his hands on The Man, he left the ring with a stern warning hinting at the return of AJ Lee.

Ad

Today, WWE Shop's social media team answered a fan's question, which seemingly confirmed that the former Divas Champion is returning to the Stamford-based promotion, and new merchandise will be available down the line. Unfortunately, the tweet was deleted, but the return was seemingly spoiled.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Vince Russo's The Brand and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More