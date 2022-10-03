"We always have each other’s back" - Sami Zayn on potentially easing tensions with Jey Uso

Sami Zayn is one of the most popular WWE Superstars at the moment. His storyline with The Bloodline is some of the most captivating storytelling the company has attempted since Triple H took over as Head of Creative in late July. The Canadian is now teasing a potential ease in tensions with Jey Uso.

Zayn has been accepted by The Bloodline as one of its members. Group leader and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns even gave him the 'Honorary Uce' t-shirt on the September 22 episode of SmackDown. However, Jey Uso has been antagonizing the former Intercontinental Champion ever since he came in contact with the group.

The Honorary Uce recently took to Twitter to tease an ease in tensions between the two. He posted a clip of himself dancing during his tag match at last week's episode of SmackDown, where he teamed with Solo Sikoa to defeat Ricochet and Madcap Moss. Jey can be seen in the footage nodding his head at Sami's dance, and the latter took it as a sign of approval.

"You guys want to focus on the times we butt heads, but never recognize that when it comes to taking care of business in the ring, we always have each other’s back. Look at him nodding along in approval here!"

On the same show, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn butted heads with each other, with Sami even pointing out the tensions between the two.

Sami Zayn reacts to growing divide between him and Jey Uso

Sami Zayn recently commented on the growing divide between himself and Jey Uso, claiming that The Bloodline is "united."

As stated above, tensions between the two have been present since The Underdog From The Underground started associating with the faction. Unlike his brother Jimmy, Jey has been skeptical of the the former NXT Champion's intentions and has thus given him the cold shoulder.

When WWE on FOX's Twitter account tried to suggest that The Bloodline has been divided into "Team Sami" and "Team Jey," the 38-year old shut it down.

"Take this down. It may be a bit messy at times but we are united. Stop trying to create a divide!"

It now remains to be seen whether Sami Zayn will be completely accepted by the faction, or will eventually be kicked out in what promises to be a heartbreaking moment.

