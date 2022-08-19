Sami Zayn accuses his old rival of being a "psycho stalker"

Sami Zayn's rivalry with Kevin Owens has been the most notable one in WWE. This year, however, he had a memorable rivalry. His old opponent Johnny Knoxville can't seem to stop talking about him. On Instagram, the 3-Time Intercontinental Champion declared him to be a "psycho stalker".

Johnny Knoxville had an incredible run in WWE between January and early April. Zayn challenged Knoxville at WrestleMania 38, which he lost. Zayn later described the match as one of the proudest achievements of his career, dismissing those who simply called it a "comedy match".

Sami Zayn took to Instagram to post about a vegan restaurant in Montreal that he enjoyed. When he called himself 'something of a foodie', Johnny Knoxville called him 'something of a s**t waffle'. Sami Zayn instantly responded by calling him a 'psycho stalker'.

"I can't even talk about enjoying a nice meal without this psycho stalker harassing me."

Johnny Knoxville took a shot at his old rival

Sami Zayn is still trying to get into The Bloodline

The aforementioned comments on the post should be taken lightheartedly as the two seem to enjoy working with each other even though over four-and-a-half months have passed since their WrestleMania match.

However, Knoxville isn't in the near future for Sami Zayn. Instead, he continues to be the self-proclaimed "honorary Uce" of The Bloodline. He recently took a Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre on behalf of The Usos on SmackDown.

However, The Usos have been taking advantage of his desire to help them without officially recruiting him into The Bloodline. Given Kevin Owens' recent interaction with The Usos on RAW when he told them that The Tribal Chief owes him one, some believe that Owens and Zayn are set to reunite to eventually take on the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

