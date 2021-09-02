Sami Zayn addresses his absence from WWE

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn was on the most recent episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss his recent absence from the company.

The Great Liberator returned to WWE last week on SmackDown when he was revealed as the surprise opponent for Dominik Mysterio.

Sami Zayn was hesitant to talk about the exact reason for his absence from WWE but shared a few details when quizzed by Kayla Braxton. The former Intercontinental Champion clearly divulged any major spoilers on his absence from WWE, stating legal reasons. He also called out the hostile and passive-aggressive nature of Kayla's questions.

Zayn stated that he wasn't at liberty to disclose the reason for his absence but mentioned that it was related to some of the conspiracies against him in WWE.

The Great Liberator also expressed his displeasure at not being invited for SmackDown tapings while he was away. Zayn mentioned that he was busy with some legal issues but would divulge more details in the future.

“There are certain legal reasons why I can’t get too into it. But anybody who’s followed the last year can connect the dots, the last year of my career. I have to be very delicate with my choice of words for legal reasons, but certain - let’s say plots - perhaps against me. Again, I’m just tiptoeing here. I shouldn’t even be talking about it. You will find out in due time what I’ve been up to. I was hard at work. But I wasn’t really invited to WWE television for SmackDown, which is a whole other thing that I won’t get into it. But I was involved in some legal stuff that I’m not allowed to talk about at the moment. But you’ll find out in due time.”

WWE released a highlight reel of Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens at WrestleMania

Sami Zayn was very vocal about his match with Kevin Owens being left out of the latest WWE 24 documentary on WrestleMania 37. The Bump revealed a new highlight package featuring some moments of the match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Sami Zayn was visibly disgruntled by the video, which featured scenes from his humiliating defeat at his former best friend and longtime rival, Owens.

