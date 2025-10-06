Sami Zayn addresses controversial Van Jones comments: "Apology not accepted"

The WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn recently addressed some major controversial statements made by the American political analyst Van Jones. Zayn replied to a tweet shared by Jones claiming that he doesn't accept the apology that he issued.American Political Analyst and public figure Van Jones recently made headlines for a statement he made during an interview. During his appearance, he made some concerning remarks about the current situation in the Gaza strip. His statements received huge backlash from people around the world.Jones recently took to X to issue an apology for his statements claiming that he was just trying to raise awareness about the ongoing Israel-Palestine situation. Sami Zayn replied to his post on X stating that he doesn't accept his apology.&quot;Apology not accepted.&quot; He wrote.Zayn has always been known to publicly advocate for the Palestinian people through his posts on social media.Sami Zayn has been issuing open challenges on SmackDown every weekSami Zayn made history when he won his first United States Championship by beating Solo Sikoa last month on an episode of SmackDown. Since then, Sami has taken a page off of John Cena's book and started to issue US open challenges every week.When Cena won the US title back in 2015, he started the trend of issuing such US Open challenges. During the run, Cena faced many up and coming stars like Kevin Owens, Cesaro, Neville and even Zayn himself. The story came full circle when Cena challenged Zayn for the US title on SmackDown few weeks ago in his last SmackDown match ever. These open challenges have become one of the biggest attractions on SmackDown every week and fans seem to enjoy them. It will be interesting to see what's next for Sami during his United States Championship reign. Fans are also excited to see John Cena face AJ Styles one final time on next week's Crown Jewel Perth PLE.