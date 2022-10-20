Sami Zayn recently addressed a confrontation with his former friend/foe Kevin Owens.

In an emotional segment on the September 23 episode of SmackDown, Zayn was finally acknowledged as an Honorary Uce. A week later, the former Intercontinental Champion was confronted by Owens, who said that Sami needed "a new shirt." This was a dig at the new t-shirt given to Sami by Roman Reigns.

Zayn appeared on the most recent episode of WWE's The Bump, where he addressed the confrontation with The Prizefighter and how he felt after it.

"I get what he was kinda implying. He's saying I shouldn't be hanging around with these guys (The Bloodline). And you know what, he's been saying that for months," he said. "He's actually like these fans and critics that I'm talking about that just think I'm kissing up, they're using me, or whatever it is. I don't know why some people have such a hard time grasping an homest and functional relationship between people. Maybe it's cause this is WWE and we're just used to dysfunction, I don't know." [54:10 to 54:44]

With many predicting that The Bloodline will eventually turn against Sami Zayn, maybe Kevin Owens is correct in his assessment. Only time will tell.

Sami Zayn comments on the segment where he was accepted as a member of The Bloodline

During the same appearance on WWE's The Bump, Sami Zayn commented on the SmackDown segment in which he was accepted as a member of The Bloodline by faction leader Roman Reigns.

After teasing that Zayn was about to be kicked out of the stable, Reigns offered him a new 'Honorary Uce' t-shirt. The moment quickly became one of the most talked-about segments from the show, as well as one of the most viewed on WWE's social media channels.

Speaking about the segment, the former NXT Champion said:

"It was a little bit of validation. I kinda knew what was going on in a sense. I felt accepted with The Bloodline. And yeah, there's some hiccups here and there, especially with Jey, but whatever," he said. "It was more about silencing the critics who every week would talk about how this was the week they were gonna destroy me, and I didn't belong with them... Every week they were just talking about how I didn't belong and how I was just sucking up to Roman. It was the first night that they saw that that's not what this is. There's actually a mutual respect here." [52:05 to 52:42]

Ever since becoming an official member of The Bloodline, Sami Zayn has been asked to keep an eye on and work with the only man who feels unsure about his inclusion into the faction, Jey Uso.

When using quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

