Sami Zayn reveals that he was not a fan of the concept of Jackass until working with Johnny Knoxville

Sami Zayn has explained why he did not like the concept of Jackass until he began working with Johnny Knoxville.

Zayn is scheduled to face Knoxville in an anything goes match at WrestleMania 38. Johnny Knoxville is the producer and star of the film 'Jackass Forever' which premiered in Hollywood, California on February 1, 2022. The film boasts dangerous and absurd displays of stunts, pranks and comedy.

The SmackDown Superstar exclusively told Metro.co.uk that he now realizes why the film is so popular after he began working with the actor.

”Well if I’m being honest, I was actually never a fan,'' said Sami Zayn. ''I knew it was obviously very popular, and I think now that I’m working with Johnny Knoxville I’m realising a lot more how popular it actually was. I was just so consumed by wrestling at that age, that I kinda never took to it. If I’m being honest, I think I kinda missed the point of Jackass when I was younger.’

The former NXT Champion also admitted that he was wrong to judge the film without entirely knowing about it.

''It’s about the friendships and the camaraderie. It’s funny because people miss the point of wrestling all the time, so it’s funny that someone who’s as obsessed with wrestling as I am, that I missed the point of Jackass. But I’ll freely admit that I did, and I judged it without entirely knowing what it was, or was about,’ continued Zayn.

Sami Zayn aims to end Johnny Knoxville's career at WrestleMania 38

Sami Zayn sent out a warning to his WrestleMania 38 opponent Johnny Knoxville.

Zayn held the Jackass Forever star responsible for his Intercontinental Championship loss to Ricochet. The Elder Statesman of SmackDown then went on to challenge Knoxville in an Anything Goes Match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking to WWE correspondent Megan Morant, Sami revealed that he has the opportunity to do the unthinkable at WrestleMania 38.

"I get to punish this man [Johnny Knoxville] in very unconventional ways and nothing is going to make me happier. He has this amazing threshold for pain. He can withstand abuse that very few humans can and I get to test exactly how far that gets to go. I get to do something at WrestleMania that a 2000-pound bull couldn't do. I'm going to end Johnny Knoxville's career once and for all," Zayn added.

The collision between Zayn and Knoxville at the Showcase of the Immortals will certainly be an entertaining affair. It'll be interesting to see who ends up having the last laugh in this engaging feud.

