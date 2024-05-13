Sami Zayn attacked at non-wrestling show; gets into heated argument with major name 

Current Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn was on the receiving end of an unexpected attack by a familiar foe at a recent non-WWE show. The performer in question is Wee Man, who took out Zayn with a low bow and a bodyslam at the latter's event "Sami Zayn & Friends" at the Netflix is a Joke Festival.

A few weeks back, when the WWE Superstar announced that he would be a part of the comedy event, it immediately created a frenzy among fans. Going by the reactions on the internet, it's safe to say Sami Zayn hit a home run with his performance, where he even got entangled with some of his former rivals.

Johnny Knoxville, who defeated Zayn at WrestleMania 38 in an Anything Goes Match, made an unannounced appearance, with the two soon getting into a war of words. While this was soon resolved by another surprise attendee in the form of Becky Lynch, things got heated up again at the end. When Zayn was wrapping up his act, Knoxville reappeared, and the two hugged it out on the stage.

However, this turned out to be a ruse as Johnny Knoxville's close friend and associate, Wee Man, showed up and hit a low blow on Zayn followed by a Body Slam. For those unaware, this was a call back to WrestleMania 38, where Wee Man had executed a similar spot on the Intercontinental Champion.

Sam Roberts thinks Jey Uso could challenge Sami Zayn at WWE SummerSlam 2024

A few days back on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts pitched the idea of Jey Uso potentially challenging Sami Zayn for the IC Title at SummerSlam 2024. Roberts explained that the rivalry doesn't have to be a heated one, but could rather be a friendly affair with Jey determined to capture singles gold.

"It would have been interesting to see what would have happened if he [Jey Uso] had actually won the Intercontinental Championship leading into WrestleMania. But regardless, he didn't. However, the idea of Sami Zayn, who at the moment is occupied with Chad Gable, he's gonna have a couple of other opponents. But the idea that there could be a friendly rivalry. The idea that at some point, maybe at SummerSlam, who knows when? Because I think people also wanna see The Usos eventually get together to face the new Bloodline," he said.

Zayn is currently gearing up to put his title on the line against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed in a three-way match at King and Queen of the Ring 2024.

