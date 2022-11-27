Sami Zayn blasts some "grumpy veterans" for their treatment of fans

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently commented on the way some of the veterans treat their fans. He noted that he did not want to become that.

Sami Zayn has gradually become one of the most over babyfaces in WWE since he started idolizing Roman Reigns and pushed for a spot in the Bloodline. The Canadian star was officially recognized as the Honorary Uce by the Tribal Chief and is often the highlight of the show whenever he's on screen.

The former Intercontinental Champion recently interviewed with Metro.co.uk. He made some cynical comments about how wrestling veterans take their fans for granted and don't treat them properly:

"When I started going on the road with WWE coming out of NXT and all that stuff, I used to see some of the grumpy veterans and they would treat the fans, sometimes, really poorly. Not all of them, some of them were great. I remember thinking, man, I don’t ever wanna be like that! I don’t ever wanna take these fans for granted and be like that!" said Zayn.

WWE superstar Sami Zayn spoke about fan interactions

Sami Zayn further added that he has grown to appreciate fan interactions, especially those that happen at unexpected moments:

"I started getting on the road, there [can be] a culture surrounding it – 'this is just how you act.' You’re supposed to be annoyed by the fans or something," he explained. "I’ll admit, there were times at the airport where I’m like, 'What are you guys doing here?!' It happened once or twice for sure. But then I kinda stopped myself and I thought, what am I doing? I just learnt, this is probably seven or eight years ago, to switch my thinking and to really appreciate fan interactions."

Sami Zayn will be a part of the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022. He will be joined by fellow Bloodline members Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) against The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

