Sami Zayn blasts WWE in a furious tweet after announcement of Intercontinental title match on SmackDown

Sami Zayn returned to SmackDown after months once Jeff Hardy became the Intercontinental Champion. While Sami Zayn might still be the lineal Champion who never lost the Intercontinental title, he didn't defend it and took a hiatus - forcing WWE to strip him of the title and crown the new winner via a tournament.

That winner happened to be AJ Styles, who defeated Daniel Bryan in the finals to claim the Intercontinental title for the first time. AJ Styles' reign wouldn't last too long, however, as two days before SummerSlam 2020, he would end up dropping the title to WWE legend Jeff Hardy.

Since then, Sami Zayn made his presence known as well, walking around with the original Intercontinental title belt that he never lost. On Twitter, WWE announced that Jeff Hardy would face AJ Styles in his first Intercontinental title defense. This provoked a reaction out of Sami Zayn, who put a tweet out in anger:

WHAT?! This is a public slap in the face. Who posted this?!? Nicky, was it you? Who even authorized this match? Why wasn’t I consulted?

I will make sure this is an exhibition match, not for any fraudulent title. THIS IS BOGUS! DO YOU HEAR ME? I’M CHOKING ON MY OWN RAGE

- SZ https://t.co/sCW8SUnV6r — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 10, 2020

What's the direction for Sami Zayn and the Intercontinental title?

From the look of things, WWE is visibly heading towards a Triple Threat Championship match at Clash of Champions 2020 involving the Champion Jeff Hardy, and former Champions AJ Styles and Sami Zayn. While Sami Zayn may not be included in the SmackDown title match, there's a high chance of him interfering and causing an inconclusive finish,.

Either way, it's a battle between three veterans who held the Intercontinental title these past 6 months. Whether or not Jeff Hardy walks out with the Intercontinental title intact, we can't be sure. Either way, Sami Zayn has been on his own and has even seemingly separated from the men who he managed earlier - Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The duo who Sami Zayn managed are now SmackDown Tag Team Champions and they will be going to RAW next week to take on RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits.

Will Sami Zayn make his impact known on SmackDown? Or will he fade away from the Intercontinental title scene