Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley go back and forth on Twitter

Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley have taken to Twitter to exchange some friendly banter between each other. The two men are set to face off at Survivor Series, as it is customary for the current United States and Intercontinental Champion to do so.
The exchange commenced when Sami Zayn posted a tweet saying the Intercontinental Championship is greater than the United States Championship. It was an obvious attempt from Zayn to get into Lashley's head a few days before their battle at Survivor Series.
Bobby Lashley was obviously not too pleased about this, and proceeded to threaten Sami Zayn, while praising him at the same time.
Lashley complimented Sami Zayn on being able to speak four different languages. He also reminded him that there will be four members of the Hurt Business that Sami would have to deal with.
Sami Zayn wants to be friends with Bobby Lashley
Despite Bobby Lashley's hostile response towards Sami Zayn, it seems that the Intercontinental Champion would rather skip the unnecessary insults and instead compliment his opponent for Survivor Series.
Sami Zayn almost seemed like he wanted to be friends with Bobby Lashley when responding to him on Twitter. He suggested that they should compliment each other instead of rehashing the beef from their previous feud.
Sami Zayn politely and respectfully chose to go first, referring to Bobby Lashley as "sir" and even calling him "jacked." Choosing not to insult him, disparage his military service and invite his "family" to the Thunderdome backfired for Sami Zayn. Lashley chose to inform Zayn that the fact that he was "light on his feet" meant it was easier for him to be thrown around like a "rag doll."
Whether they end up becoming friends or not, the rivalry between Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley has been heating up over Twitter and social media. However, a confrontation between the two is yet to happen on-screen.
Considering Drew McIntyre appeared on SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns, we may get to see a preview of the Survivor Series matchup sometime this week. At the end of the day, the "war of words" in itself has been pretty entertaining. Hopefully, the match will be too.Published 15 Nov 2020, 05:06 IST