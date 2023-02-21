WWE Superstars Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens crossed paths on RAW this week in a highly anticipated segment.

Owens made a huge return at Elimination Chamber to save Sami Zayn from brutal attacks by Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso in the post-match segment. Zayn wanted to thank KO and invited him for a talk on RAW after Elimination Chamber.

Sami Zayn proposed joining forces with Kevin Owens to destroy The Bloodline's dominance in WWE. But KO refused to offer help and suggested Zayn ask his "buddy" Jey Uso.

Zayn opened up about the segment in a backstage interview after RAW went off the air. He admitted to hurting Kevin Owens' feelings and things being complicated between them. However, the former NXT Champion also broke character to discuss his personal relationship with Owens and how they have always needed each other throughout their careers. He was quoted as saying:

"I don't know if I will be calling it extending the olive branch because there are definitely hurt feelings on his side. I would be wrong if I said it wasn't complicated on my side. It's just that I recognize the situation here. And look, for better or for worse, we've needed each other for our whole careers to lift each other up even when we were on the opposite side of the fence. We always bring out the best in each other. We were always able to accomplish things because of others' existence." [1:53 - 2:24]

Sami Zayn insisted that he and Kevin Owens have worked things out despite being on opposite sides of storylines. Both superstars have sacrificed each other for their personal motives. But Owens appeared hurt over Zayn's decision to sacrifice his best friend for Jey Uso at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Sami Zayn says he is not done with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in WWE

Zayn repeatedly mentioned that he is now preparing to script the "final chapter" of his storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. He admitted to feeling guilty for being unable to dethrone The Tribal Chief after the support he received from WWE fans in his hometown.

However, Sami Zayn now believes that it is not the end. He also said that he almost had Roman Reigns beaten, but the champion survived because The Bloodline cheated like they always do. But Zayn decided to use his recent loss against Reigns as an added motivation to orchestrate the downfall of The Bloodline in WWE.

