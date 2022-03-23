4-time champion breaks character to send a heartfelt message to Big E following injury

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn broke character to comment on Big E's recent post with a heartfelt message.

The New Day member tweeted that he had his first doctor's appointment after the C1 fracture and learned that he narrowly escaped a stroke, paralysis, or death. He added that life feels more precious and valuable to him.

Several superstars, including Sami Zayn, responded with positive words on Twitter. The Great Liberator stated that he's grateful to work alongside the former WWE Champion.

"It’s a miracle just to be alive. Grateful for the chance to have this short time together, sharing the ring, sharing stories, and sharing laughs," Zayn tweeted.

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE Had my first doctor’s appointment and learning (because of the C1 fracture) I narrowly escaped a stroke, paralysis or death is very sobering. Life feels even more precious and valuable now. Had my first doctor’s appointment and learning (because of the C1 fracture) I narrowly escaped a stroke, paralysis or death is very sobering. Life feels even more precious and valuable now.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn

Grateful for the chance to have this short time together, sharing the ring, sharing stories, and sharing laughs. @WWEBigE It’s a miracle just to be alive.Grateful for the chance to have this short time together, sharing the ring, sharing stories, and sharing laughs. @WWEBigE It’s a miracle just to be alive. Grateful for the chance to have this short time together, sharing the ring, sharing stories, and sharing laughs.

According to reports, E was slated to team up with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to take on Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch at WrestleMania 38. Due to the injury, he won't be able to compete at the Show of Shows. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn will face Johnny Knoxville for the first time in an Anything Goes Match at the event.

Big E was WWE Champion for over three months

Big E captured the coveted WWE Championship for the first time in his career on an episode of Monday Night RAW in September last year. He cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley following the latter's match against Randy Orton.

His 110-day reign ended at the hands of Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 in a fatal five-way match. Big E was pinned by The Beast Incarnate to lose the title, who went on to drop it to Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble.

Lesnar recaptured the gold at Elimination Chamber, and he'll defend it against Roman Reigns in a Winner Take All indication match in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday.

We at Sportskeeda are praying for Big E's swift recovery. We can't wait to see The Powerhouse of Positivity back on our TV screens.

