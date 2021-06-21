Sami Zayn breaks losing streak at WWE Hell in a Cell

Sami Zayn was able to defeat Kevin Owens at Hell in a Cell which was surprisingly his first singles victory of 2021.

The former Intercontinental Champion has been on quite the losing streak over the past six months in line with his new "conspiracy theory" gimmick. Zayn has lost to several stars on the SmackDown brand and has made it clear that there is a higher power in play which is why he has been unable to pick up the win.

Despite someone backstage at SmackDown working against Zayn and the former Champion having a documentary to prove it, he has been able to notch just two victories onto the scoreboard in 2021 ahead of tonight's Hell in a Cell.

These victories came in tag team matches on SmackDown with the first coming back in February when Zayn teamed with King Corbin against Rey Mysterio and Dominik. The most recent came back in May in a 10-man tag team match where Zayn teamed with Otis, King Corbin, Chad Gable, and Apollo Crews.

Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens at Hell in a Cell

Zayn and Owens have a long history against one another as former allies and enemies. The former friends put on another fantastic show tonight at Hell in a Cell which saw Zayn busted open early in the match.

At one point Sami Zayn was almost counted out before he made his way back into the ring at the count of nine and was then able to deliver a Helluva Kick to pick up the victory.

Owens was busy selling the throat injury from Friday night when he received a Nigerian Nail from Commander Aziz. Apollo Crews' enforcer made his in-ring debut on SmackDown and left his mark on Kevin Owens. This loss will no doubt lead to bigger things for Sami Zayn but also a much more intense feud between Owens and Aziz heading into Money in the Bank.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

Edited by Greg Bush