Sami Zayn breaks silence on Becky Lynch carrying "Baby Sami" in edited photo

Sami Zayn has finally shared his reaction to Becky Lynch's hilarious photoshopped picture in which she's carrying "Baby Sami."

The Master Strategist is one of the most popular superstars in all of WWE today, courtesy of his work with Roman Reigns' Bloodline over the past few months. Zayn has been wowing audiences with his hilarious punchlines for a while now. He recently put up a T-shirt on PWTees with the proceeds going to his "Sami For Syria" cause.

One of Sami's best friends, Becky Lynch, promoted his T-Shirt via her Instagram and Twitter handles. She included an edited picture in her post in which she photoshopped Sami's head on Roux. In one of her Instagram stories, Lynch called the edit "Baby Sami."

Becky's post received a massive response from fans, and Sami Zayn has now reacted to the same. Check out his tweet below:

"The amazing @BeckyLynchWWE rocking the shirt, supporting the cause, and raising one Ucey baby! Get the limited edition MY DAWG shirt now. 100% of profits go to funding our two #SamiForSyria mobile clinics."

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn



Get the limited edition MY DAWG shirt now. 100% of profits go to funding our two



prowrestlingtees.com/limited-time-o… The amazing @BeckyLynchWWE rocking the shirt, supporting the cause, and raising one Ucey baby!Get the limited edition MY DAWG shirt now. 100% of profits go to funding our two #SamiForSyria mobile clinics. The amazing @BeckyLynchWWE rocking the shirt, supporting the cause, and raising one Ucey baby!Get the limited edition MY DAWG shirt now. 100% of profits go to funding our two #SamiForSyria mobile clinics. prowrestlingtees.com/limited-time-o… https://t.co/UoBZNKmQ71

How did fans react to Sami Zayn's appreciative tweet addressed to Becky Lynch?

As was the case with Becky Lynch's photoshopped tweet, Sami's response received a bunch of hilarious reactions from fans as well.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Lynch and Sami have massive respect for each other and have been the best of friends for a long time now. Lynch's peak in WWE occurred three years ago when she headlined WrestleMania 35 and won the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles. She is still one of the most over superstars in WWE and is bound to have more title reigns in the future.

As for Sami Zayn, he has been used as an upper mid-carder for the better part of his WWE run. For a few months, he has been featured in a storyline with The Bloodline, getting regular TV time on the weekly shows. Zayn has finally earned the trust of Roman Reigns after working towards it for weeks on end.

What do you think of Becky Lynch's photoshopped image of Zayn and her baby, Roux? Sound off in the comments below.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes