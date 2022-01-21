Sami Zayn breaks silence following WWE contract signing rumors

It has recently been reported that SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn has signed a new three-year deal with WWE. The former Intercontinental Champion has taken to social media to break his silence on the matter.

Sami has been with WWE since 2013, beginning his career on NXT where he held the NXT Championship.

Last month, he challenged Roman Reigns for the coveted Universal Championship on the blue brand, but he was unable to capture it.

He recently sent out a tweet stating that he's "sticking around and having fun," possibly confirming that he has re-signed with Vince McMahon's company.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Sticking around and having fun, that’s the Sami Zayn way. Sticking around and having fun, that’s the Sami Zayn way.

Sami Zayn is scheduled to compete in the upcoming Royal Rumble match

Sami Zayn will be entering the prestigious men's Royal Rumble match once again in hopes of earning an opportunity to be in the main event of WrestleMania.

In order to do that, Zayn will have to surpass 29 other competitors, including actor Johnny Knoxville.

The two stars are currently involved in a little feud on SmackDown, which could lead to something interesting at the Rumble.

Zayn even sent some harsh words to Knoxville on Twitter, stating that he's going to take the latter down.

The Jackass star won't be the first celebrity to be involved in a program with Zayn in WWE. The Elder Statesman of SmackDown had a program with YouTube star and boxer Logan Paul. He even invited NBA player Tre Young to SmackDown last year.

Sami's segment with Brock Lesnar received a lot of praise from fans, showcasing how good he is at working with anyone.

The former Intercontinental Champion has had phenomenal matches with his best friend Kevin Owens, who also re-signed with WWE not too long ago.

