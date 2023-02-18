Sami Zayn breaks down on WWE SmackDown after emotional crowd hijacks promo

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn broke down on WWE SmackDown after an emotional crowd in Montreal hijacked his promo.

The Bloodline - Sami Zayn storyline hit a fever pitch at the WWE Royal Rumble. After weeks of trying to prove his loyalty to Roman Reigns and the group only to be questioned, Zayn finally had enough when he attacked The Tribal Chief with a steel chair.

However, the numbers game proved too much, and Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa viciously attacked him. The following week on SmackDown, Zayn jumped Reigns emerging through the crowd and challenged him to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns accepted the challenge for Elimination Chamber in Zayn's hometown of Montreal. The former Honorary Uce was also advertised for SmackDown tonight in his hometown.

As Zayn's 'Worlds Apart' theme song hit, the crowd went wild. An emotional Sami Zayn stood in the ring as the crowd slowly began to hijack the show with chants of "You deserve it!" and "F**k You, Roman!" echoing through the arena.

Zayn, who was emotional upon seeing the crowd's reaction, mustered enough courage to say that the Elimination Chambwas is the most important show for him. He added that on February 18, it will be Roman versus the entire city of Montreal at the event.

Zayn will face the biggest challenge of his life at WWE Elimination Chamber when he faces Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It remains to be seen whether the former Honorary Uce will go on to headline WrestleMania.

What did you make of Zayn's promo on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes