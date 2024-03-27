Sami Zayn clarifies WWE legend's comments about him being upset after qualifying to face Gunther due to fans reaction

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently revealed on his podcast that Sami Zayn was legitimately upset after his win over Chad Gable on WWE RAW two weeks ago apparently because of negative fan reaction online. The RAW star has addressed the wrestling legend's comments.

On the March 11 episode of the red brand, Sami Zayn won a gauntlet match by last defeating Chad Gable to earn the right to face Gunther at WrestleMania XL for the Intercontinental Championship. Many fans were not happy with the outcome because they expected The Alpha Academy member to win. According to Booker T, Zayn was not happy that the fans were againt him winning.

During a recent interview with Josh Martinez, Sami Zayn clarified Booker T's comments by stating:

"Well, I was a little surprised to read that, because I basically bumped into Booker on the plane and we were sitting next to each other, so we were just talking, so it was pretty weird to see it on the internet. But, all this to say, no, I was very happy with the performance because he was talking about the performance itself, the match itself, and I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, I was very pleased with the match. It’s just unfortunate that it felt like the reaction to the win itself was a little split, if not a little more skewed towards Chad,'" said Zayn.

Sami Zayn added:

"As a guy whose job is to rally the entire audience behind him, which is what I feel like my job sometimes is as a good guy, I was a little let down that I felt like I couldn’t get the entire audience to rally behind me - at least, that’s not even entirely true. During the match itself, it feels like they’re very happy and invested in the whole thing, but the online backlash or the day after, just with people feeling a little disappointed for Chad, which is very understandable, just was a little deflating, you know? But again, this was just something I was kind of articulating to him, as just kind of shooting the breeze on the plane, so I think maybe once it gets out online, it seems like a bigger deal than it is but, that’s all I was articulating to him." (H/T - POST Wrestling)

Sami Zayn suffered a defeat on WWE RAW ahead of his WrestleMania match against Gunther

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Master Strategist collided with Bronson Reed in a singles match. It seemed like he was in control of the match until The Ring General showed up on the entranceway. Sami Zayn soon lost focus and kept getting distracted.

This cost him the match, as Bronson Reed flattened him with the Tsunami to emerge victorious. Gunther is still undefeated as he's never been pinned or submitted on the main roster yet. It'll be interesting to see who will walk out of WrestleMania XL with the I.C. Title.

