Sami Zayn comments on Daniel Bryan and Big E

Sami Zayn has taken to Twitter to comment on the wrestling ability of his opponent on the most recent episode of SmackDown, Daniel Bryan.

Sami Zayn suggested that Daniel Bryan is the best in-ring performer of their generation. This comes as high praise from Zayn, who has recently been running his mouth about being targeted and persecuted by the WWE and the WWE Universe. He did not forget to remind fans that he won their match, though.

As much as I run my mouth, it is always an absolute privilege to be able to get in the ring with Daniel Bryan. You never know if or when it might happen again. He is, in my opinion, the best in ring performer of our generation.



Still it should be noted, I won the match. https://t.co/A5WqHfy9lF — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 28, 2020

Sami Zayn calls out Big E for being disrespectful

In an exclusive interview with WWE, Sami Zayn also called out another one of his potential challengers for the Intercontinental Championship in Big E. In a segment on WWE SmackDown, Big E confronted Zayn after his victory over Daniel Bryan, when Zayn made fun of Big E's friend Apollo Crews.

The segment saw Big E "intentionally" count out Sami Zayn by squeezing Zayn's hand for ten seconds. Zayn called Big E out on this for being disrespectful and even referred to him as just another obstacle.

Throw whatever obstacles you want in @SamiZayn's way, it will NOT stop the "truth" from being disseminated! #SmackDown #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/k0DiZpBSmD — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 28, 2020

"This is, this is the disrespect I'm talking about," Zayn said. "I'm telling you about the laundry list of Hall of Famers that I am plowing through. And you're here asking me if I'm afraid of Big E? If it was a good idea [to provoke him]? What, because Big E is big? Because he's strong? Let me tell you something. Let me tell everybody this. Big E, you're just another obstacle. They will throw you in my way to get this off of me, and it won't work." H/t Wrestling Inc

Sami Zayn has been feeling targeted by WWE for some time now, and thinks that the company are trying everything to take the Intercontinental title away from him. For many, it seems as if Zayn has a persecution complex. However, maybe there is some weight in Zayn's words.