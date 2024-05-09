Sami Zayn comments on the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef, makes an interesting reference

Sami Zayn has reacted to the feud between rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar. On Twitter/X, the Intercontinental Champion referenced Macklemore.

The Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef began in the early 2010s but escalated in 2024. In a feature on "Like That" by Future and Metro Boomin, Lamar dissed Drake and J. Cole. The feud continued with both rappers dropping multiple diss tracks aimed at each other.

Taking to Twitter/X, Zayn gave his take on the entire Drake-Lamar beef by posting a photo of Macklemore and sending out a short message.

"Kendrick vs Drake beef and I’m out here like," wrote Zayn.

Sam Roberts wants Jey Uso to challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship

Sam Roberts wants to see Jey Uso and Sami Zayn cross paths once again. At WrestleMania XL, Zayn became a four-time Intercontinental Champion, dethroning Gunther.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested the idea of Jey challenging his former Bloodline stablemate in a friendly rivalry between the two. Roberts also wants to see The Usos reunite and face the new Bloodline. He said:

"It would have been interesting to see what would have happened if he [Jey Uso] had actually won the Intercontinental Championship leading into WrestleMania. But regardless, he didn't. However, the idea of Sami Zayn, who at the moment is occupied with Chad Gable, he's gonna have a couple of other opponents. But the idea that there could be a friendly rivalry. The idea that at some point, maybe at SummerSlam, who knows when? Because I think people also wanna see The Usos eventually get together to face the new Bloodline."

At the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Zayn will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed.

The feud between the three superstars is one of the hottest angles on Monday Night RAW.

