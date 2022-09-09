Sami Zayn comments on his hilarious attire from SmackDown

Sami Zayn continues to be one of the biggest highlights on WWE programming each and every week.

Zayn's involvement with The Bloodline has been taken to the next level following Triple H being promoted to the head of WWE creative. It appears they are on a slow burn towards Zayn and Kevin Owens challenging The Usos for the Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Titles. But before they get to that, there are plenty of laughs to be had.

This afternoon, Sami Zayn took to social media to comment on the hilarious red suit he wore for Roman Reigns' championship celebration last week on SmackDown. Backing up what he said on the show, Zayn believes the design represents a "tribal print."

"Tribal print," Sami Zayn said in a tweet.

Will Sami Zayn clash with Solo Sikoa on SmackDown this week?

On Saturday afternoon at WWE Clash at the Castle, it appeared that Roman Reigns was left all alone to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre, but it didn't turn out that way.

Former NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa got involved in the finish of the match and helped Reigns retain his championship.

This addition to The Bloodline has left Zayn feeling even more paranoid than normal, taking to social media and telling Sikoa that blood shouldn't be used as a reason to exclude people.

"Blood is important, sure, but it should never be used as a reason to exclude people. I'm not saying you or anyone else would do that, just making a general statement. Ok anyways look forward to meeting you soon uce," Sami Zayn said in a tweet.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Solo @WWESoloSikoa 🩸 comes first.Always. twitter.com/wweonfox/statu… 🩸 comes first.Always. twitter.com/wweonfox/statu… Blood is important, sure, but it should never be used as a reason to exclude people. I’m not saying you or anyone else would do that, just making a general statement. Ok anyways look forward to meeting you soon uce! twitter.com/wwesolosikoa/s… Blood is important, sure, but it should never be used as a reason to exclude people. I’m not saying you or anyone else would do that, just making a general statement. Ok anyways look forward to meeting you soon uce! twitter.com/wwesolosikoa/s…

What do you think of Zayn's "tribal print" suit? Do you think he'll be in the good graces of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline for much longer? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 10 WWE Superstars who once lived together | Brock Lesnar, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre | WrestleBinge

Why did Brock Lesnar defeat Kofi Kingson in 8 seconds? Hear the truth here

LIVE POLL Q. Will The Bloodline kick Sami Zayn out on SmackDown this week? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell