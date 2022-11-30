Sami Zayn compares emotional Bloodline embrace to iconic NBA moment

Sami Zayn finally has the full acceptance of The Bloodline, and he couldn't be happier.

On Saturday night at WWE Survivor Series, The Honorary Uce proved his loyalty to The Bloodline. He prevented Kevin Owens from pinning Roman Reigns and then went on to help Jey Uso pin KO to pick up the victory for The Bloodline. Thanks to his efforts, Jey Uso has finally accepted Zayn as the two men embraced following the matchup.

The following Monday Night RAW, Sami Zayn shared a group hug with the Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Champions, much to the delight of the WWE Universe. The Great Liberator took to social media this afternoon to celebrate the RAW moment. He boldly compared it to Michael Jordan winning his first NBA Championship with the Chicago Bulls in 1991.

You can check out the tweet in question embedded below:

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

Will Jey Uso be mad at Sami Zayn for his loss on WWE RAW last night?

The Bloodline was interrupted on RAW last night by Kevin Owens. He explained that he understood why Sami Zayn did what he did at Survivor Series, but he doesn't want anything to do with him going forward.

Jey Uso stepped forward to defend his newfound friend and challenged him to a match later in the show.

In the main event of Monday Night RAW, Kevin Owens defeated Jey Uso with a Stunner, much to the chagrin of The Honorary Uce. But with Zayn failing to help Jey secure victory last night, will he once again find himself in hot water with the Main Event Uso? Perhaps we'll find out this Friday night on SmackDown.

What do you make of The Honorary Uce's tweet? Do you think it's smooth sailing for him and The Bloodline going forward? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : Will Jey Uso be angry with Sami Zayn for what happened on WWE RAW? Yes No 0 votes