"1 Day" - WWE Superstar continues to hold out hope for a match against Brock Lesnar

Sami Zayn still wants a one-on-one match against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar might have won the WWE Championship last night at Day 1, but Sami Zayn doesn't feel their business is finished over on SmackDown.

The last several weeks of television for SmackDown have featured multiple segments between Brock Lesnar and Sami Zayn that were very funny. Now, however, Zayn wants The Beast in the ring for an actual match.

Sami Zayn took to social media today to deliver the message that he wants Brock Lesnar in the ring soon:

"This match didn't happen at Day 1 but it will happen 1 day," Sami Zayn tweeted along with a graphic of himself and Brock Lesnar with the WWE Universal Championship between them.

Will Brock Lesnar be on both RAW and SmackDown?

While Brock Lesnar is a free agent right now within WWE storylines, he currently holds the WWE Championship, which belongs to Monday Night RAW.

On the flip side of the coin is Lesnar's entire storyline -- which he's had since his return at SummerSlam -- has been with Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who resides over on SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see what direction WWE takes with Brock Lesnar in 2022. Many assumed that Lesnar would face Reigns once again at this year's WrestleMania, but with The Beast winning the WWE Championship last night, what happens next on the road to WrestleMania might be somewhat unpredictable.

For now, fans must wait to find out what will happen Monday night on WWE RAW and if Brock Lesnar will appear with his newly won WWE Championship or not.

What do you make of Sami Zayn's comments? Would you like to see a future match between Zayn and Brock Lesnar? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

