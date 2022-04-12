"That’s what I’m here for"- Sami Zayn on his current position in WWE

Sami Zayn recently opened up about his position in WWE and how it aligns with his objectives.

The Great Liberator has been a part of the global juggernaut since 2013 and has prominently featured on WWE programming since then. Sami is currently doing some of his best work in the company and is coming off a well-received match with Johnny Knoxville.

Reflecting on his main roster run on this week's Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, Zayn revealed that being featured on the show is a priority for him at the current stage of his career:

"When you're the guy who's fighting for inches and just trying to get on the show and just try to keep that going, there's this desperation. And it's not fun. But now, I'm at a point where I know they're going to put me on the show. I know I can breathe easier and I can enjoy what I'm doing. Even if I'm doing something that is not exactly what I dreamed of, you know what, if I'm on the show for 10 minutes and I can make it as good as humanly possible, I'll take that. As long as I'm featured and I feel like I'm part of the team and I'm helping, that's what I'm here for." [19:40 to 20:10]

Sami Zayn is loving his current character in WWE

Sami Zayn recently extended his contract with WWE for an additional three years. The Great Liberator has been a part of the company for nearly a decade, during which he has showcased different sides of himself.

Sami revealed on the same podcast that he is enjoying his current run with the company the most as he gets to bring a different aspect to the character:

I felt like the stuff I'm doing really the last year and a half since post-COVID and Thunderdome era on has been some of the best stuff I've ever done, certainly character-wise. I've just been having so much fun and I don't want, that's going to sound extremely arrogant. If I say it, well, I'm operating on another level. I'm trying to bring a different aspect to the character that we don't see in most wrestling characters." (From 0:50 to 1:23)

Sami Zayn has been one of the most entertaining characters in WWE in the last few years. The former NXT Champion has been involved in numerous memorable moments in recent times that included the likes of Brock Lesnar and Johnny Knoxville.

