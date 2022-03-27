"There’s a lot of the real me in there" - Sami Zayn on current WWE character

Sami Zayn recently revealed that his current WWE gimmick, which resonates a lot with himself in real life, took a long time to come out.

The SmackDown star made his WWE debut for the former black-and-gold brand as a hard-working babyface wrestler. However, recent years have seen Sami switch up his character to a deranged conspiracy theorist who believes that WWE bosses were holding him down.

Speaking about his current character during a recent interview with the New York Post, Sami stated:

“I definitely think there is a lot of the real me in there, a lot,” said Sami. “I could have predicted that this was going to be me one day. Because I used to play foosball in high school with some guys that were really, really good, like tournament level, and I was OK. I was mediocre, maybe get a few goals on them. But ultimately, get annihilated. So the amount of trash talk that I would do and the way that I would get underneath these guys’ skin, I knew I was onto something from a pretty young age.

The SmackDown star also detailed the reason for taking a long road to this character, stating that he wasn't used to talking during his earlier gimmicks:

“It just took a really long time for it to come out because the character that I played on the independents (El Generico) was not a talker, and then coming to WWE and being a good guy as I was for 15 years, I would say you’re a little more constrained as a good guy. You can’t just say whatever you want because you kind of got to worry about being likable. When you don’t have to worry about that, the shackles are kind of off,"- Sami added. (H/T- wrestlinginc)

Sami Zayn recently lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Ricochet

Earlier this month, Sami Zayn put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Ricochet after the latter challenged him for a match. However, the Underdog from Underground couldn't retain his title due to interference from Johnny Knoxville.

The Jackass star will face Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 38 in one of the celebrity matches at the event. The two men have been at each other's throats for the last few months and will get to settle the score inside the squared circle.

