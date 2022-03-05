Sami Zayn loses Intercontinental Championship in a sudden finish on SmackDown

Sami Zayn is probably hoping that Johnny Knoxville gets banned from SmackDown. During Zayn's Intercontinental title defense against Ricochet, Knoxville came to the ring to distract the Great Liberator. It allowed Ricochet to roll Zayn up and win the championship for the first time in his career.

Ricochet had challenged Zayn to a match last week and the latter wasn't taking him seriously. It seemed like the champion was still in his honeymoon phase after winning the title and still had Knoxville on his mind.

The challenger came to play on SmackDown, displaying why he is one of the most eminent high-flyers in all of pro wrestling.

The win was well-deserved. Ricochet has worked extremely hard to make his mark in WWE. The switch also helps reset the deck on the blue brand. Before losing the IC title, every champion on SmackDown was a heel. With Ricochet now holding the title, it also sets up a different look for WrestleMania 38.

What does this mean for SmackDown and WrestleMania 38?

After the loss, Zayn was seen backstage. He blamed everyone for the loss, but mainly Knoxville. The former champion essentially invited the Jackass star to Dallas for a match.

Zayn and Knoxville have been at each other's throats for months. Knoxville was eliminated by the Conspiracy Theorist in this year's Royal Rumble. They then crossed paths on the red carpet for the debut of Jackass Forever, with Knoxville kicking Zayn out of the premiere. Their latest encounter will surely set up a non-title affair in Dallas.

As for the new Intercontinental Champion, Ricochet's win brings a fresh face to the title scene and sets things up for several new challengers. Ricochet could defend the title in a singles match or even in a multi-person match, like a ladder match.

Performers like Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Jinder Mahal, and Shinsuke Nakamura could compete for the title. With the quick title change, the IC title picture got much more interesting heading into the Show of Shows.

