Sami Zayn defeats the last man to pin Roman Reigns after sudden attack on RAW

Sami Zayn didn't have a great start to Monday Night RAW as he called out Kevin Owens to express his gratitude, only for his old friend and rival to tell him to seek the help of his "other friend" Jey Uso, before walking away. However, he got his moment in a matter of time after Baron Corbin attacked him.

As you may know, Baron Corbin was the last man to pin Roman Reigns - doing so well over three years ago at TLC 2019. While Cody Rhodes, Reigns' upcoming opponent, was the victim of Corbin's trash talk last week, The American Nightmare took matters into his own hands - beginning a brawl backstage and creating an impromptu match.

Sami Zayn didn't need to go backstage. He stood by Adam Pearce while Corbin was in the ring - going ahead and making the match official.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Sami Zayn put Baron Corbin away in no time - continuing the latter's losing streak. It was because of this losing streak that JBL abandoned him, telling him he couldn't polish a turd.

One Helluva Kick was all it took as Sami Zayn was instantly back in the W column.

Zayn's story with Roman Reigns might be over for now, but in the coming five weeks, he will likely cross paths with The Usos.

Many are looking forward to seeing how the dynamic between Zayn and Jey Uso will play out, as the two are rumored to be on opposing ends of their WrestleMania match.

