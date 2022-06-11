"I was stressing myself out"- Sami Zayn details how life has changed for him in WWE

Sami Zayn has reflected on his WWE career, stating that he's more comfortable with his position in the company.

The Master Strategist has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly a decade, during which he has had his share of ups and downs. However, Sami is now more settled in the company and is a prominent face in WWE programming.

Speaking about his time with WWE on the After the Bell podcast, Zayn stated that initially, it was hard for him to appreciate his work. He admitted he was constantly busy trying to move himself up the ladder:

"I feel a bit more comfortable in my position with the company than I did maybe five years ago. Well, you know that might be a thing because before I felt like I was constantly fighting for inches and trying to get a little higher up the totem pole and I was stressing myself out. It was harder to appreciate it when you're just looking at, 'Ah, I got to get a little higher.'" [56:29 - 56:50]

Sami Zayn is "pretty comfortable" with his current position in WWE

While Sami Zayn may have felt he wasn't utilized in the way he desired, he is now an integral part of WWE.

The Great Liberator continued to talk about his current status in the company. He stated that he is more comfortable expressing himself as he now has the assurance of being featured every week:

"But now I'm pretty comfortable with where I'm at. Of course, I'd always like to move up a little higher and all that stuff or have more television time. But I kind of know that I'm going to be put on SmackDown every week, and I'm going to be doing something, and it's usually going to be pretty good so I can appreciate it. I can appreciate it more. It's put me in a position that makes it much easier for me to slow down and appreciate what I'm doing." [56:51 - 57:11]

Sami Zayn is currently one of the biggest attractions on SmackDown and is an honorary member of The Bloodline. The Master Strategist has been trying to prove his worth to the faction in recent weeks. He also helped The Usos retain their Unified Tag Team Championships against Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura last week.

With Riddle vowing to get vengeance against The Tribal Chief, it'll be interesting to see what steps Sami Zayn will take to further establish himself in the heel faction.

