Sami Zayn embarrassed as WWE shares one of his worst moments in 2022 on RAW

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn had a hilarious reaction as WWE humiliated him by sharing one of his worst moments of 2022, i.e., his WrestleMania 38 match against Hollywood celebrity Johnny Knoxville.

Tonight's WWE RAW was a unique "Best Of" special, looking back at some of the highlights from 2022. However, for Honorary Uce, it seems he did not enjoy the WWE RAW: The Absolute Best of 2022 edition because he collided with the Jack*ss actor.

During the special edition of the red brand, WWE recollected and shared snippets of Sami Zayn getting beaten up at the hands of Johnny, getting body slammed by another Jack*ss member, Wee Man, and trapped in a massive rat trap.

The SmackDown star appeared on RAW and questioned the company for showcasing his embarrassing moment of 2022.

"Why would you show that?" Zayn asked.

You can check out Sami's comical reaction below:

He noted that of all the absolute things from this year, his match at WrestleMania 38 was something he was proud of.

However, Zayn finally stated that becoming a full-blown Uso at Survivor Series and joining the Bloodline faction was one of the most significant things that happened to him in 2022.

Knoxville and the Jack*ss team amused the WWE Universe with their in-ring antics, keeping fans on the edge of their seats as the actor took home the victory, giving himself a WrestleMania moment and ruining Honorary Uce's reputation.

